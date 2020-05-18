Jeanne E. Crysler
Jeanne E. Crysler, 93, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kirtland Rehab and Care Center. Born January 15, 1927, in Rochester, NY, she was a longtime Lake County resident. She was a member of the Concord Garden Club, loved to cook and plan family holiday dinners, read, work crossword puzzles and enjoyed being by the water, traveling to Europe and the islands. She loved history and was especially knowledgeable about Lake County history. Miss Crysler was a retail buyer at the former Carlisle’s Department Store in Painesville and also at the former Havre’s Store in Chagrin Falls. Survivors are her nieces and nephews, Christie (Carl) Purpura, Linda (David) Harrold, Mark, Rick and Pam Crysler, Amy (Marc) Crysler-Baniszewski and Jodi (Steve) Poremba; nine great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Elsie (Van Allen) Crysler; siblings, Allen, Jack and Billy Crysler and Glenna Kadet; and nephew, David Crysler. Private family services will be held at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Lake County Historical Society, 415 Riverside Drive, Painesville, OH 44077.


