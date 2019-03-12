A Celebration of Life for Jeanne E. Dunn, age 75, will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 2:00 to 4:00 PM.A 1961 graduate of North Canton (Ohio) Hoover High, Jeanne was born March 25, 1943 in Fort Riley, Kansas, to Derwood and Ethelda (Fisher) Marang.She passed away March 10, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Jeanne was a retired acquisition specialist for the Geauga County Public Library.She enjoyed her family genealogy, loved to read romance novels and played the guitar. She enjoyed all types of music and was an avid sports fan. Among her other favorite things were Mel Brooks movies and other comedies, and helping her husband with his Bob Dylan research.She is survived by her husband, Tim “Brian” Dunn, whom she married June 24, 1986; daughter, Katie Oros (Lee Shantz); granddaughter, Jessica Oros; brother, Glenn Marang; and sister, Cheryl Thokey.Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Beach, and her parents.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192, or to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Unit E, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary