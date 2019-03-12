News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne E. Dunn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne E. Dunn Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Jeanne E. Dunn, age 75, will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 2:00 to 4:00 PM.A 1961 graduate of North Canton (Ohio) Hoover High, Jeanne was born March 25, 1943 in Fort Riley, Kansas, to Derwood and Ethelda (Fisher) Marang.She passed away March 10, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. Jeanne was a retired acquisition specialist for the Geauga County Public Library.She enjoyed her family genealogy, loved to read romance novels and played the guitar. She enjoyed all types of music and was an avid sports fan. Among her other favorite things were Mel Brooks movies and other comedies, and helping her husband with his Bob Dylan research.She is survived by her husband, Tim “Brian” Dunn, whom she married June 24, 1986; daughter, Katie Oros (Lee Shantz); granddaughter, Jessica Oros; brother, Glenn Marang; and sister, Cheryl Thokey.Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Beach, and her parents.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192, or to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Unit E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now