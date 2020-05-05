Jeanne M. Caruso
1947 - 2020
Jeanne M. Caruso, of Eastlake, Ohio, passed away May 4, 2020, at Lake West Hospital, at the age of 72, after a long battle with many health issues, including esophageal cancer. She was born on May 11, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio to Floyd and Dorothy Parent. Jeanne grew up in Mentor Headlands and graduated from Mentor HS in 1965. She married Robert Caruso in 1966 and they raised two sons and one daughter together in Painesville, Ohio. Jeanne first worked as a secretary for Stouffer’s corporate office in downtown Cleveland before transitioning to Diamond Shamrock, where she worked for many years. She was also a longtime member of AA. In her spare time, Jeanne enjoyed reading, watching movies, spending time with her many friends and neighbors, taking photographs of her family, and walking. She was also a devoted Catholic and attended St. John Vianney. More than anything, however, Jeanne loved her family. She always looked forward to weekly visits with her daughter, Laureen, and frequent phone conversation with her son, Jim, who resides in Kansas. She also loved seeing her grandchildren, and she was very proud of their many accomplishments. She was a very caring and compassionate person who could befriend anyone and always had a smile. She touched many lives, and she will be dearly missed by many. Jeanne is survived by her son, Jim Caruso; daughter, Laureen (Warner) Anderson; grandchildren, Brianna, Rachel, and Jared Anderson; ex-husband, Robert (Robin) Caruso; brother, Jim (Mary) Parent; sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Marthey, Nancy (Bill) Bilger, and Katherine (Carl) Bartlett; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear longtime friends, Liz Miller and Barbara Jeffries, along with numerous other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved son, David Caruso. A private funeral service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lessened. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Jeanne. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to the American Cancer Society.


Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
