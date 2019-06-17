|
|
Jeanne Marie (nee McCann) Moore, 93, passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2018.Born and raised in Willoughby, Jeanne was the daughter of Dr. James and Matilda (nee Wilmes) McCann, and was a graduate of the Andrews School for Girls. Jeanne married Richard W. Moore in 1948, and lived most of their lives in a home they built together in Kirtland. Dick passed away in 1995. Jeanne lived in Kirtland for 62 years.Jeanne raised her children, volunteered at her church and hospital, and retired from Mentor Municipal Court after 20 years. She loved her family, and had lifelong interests in sports, politics, history, geography, reading, music, singing, and crossword puzzles.Jeanne was smart, confident, opinionated, and competitive. She loved playing golf, bridge, and any other game that involved keeping score. She had a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. All in all, a life well-lived.Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents; sister, Kathleen Ochs; brother, James McCann; and son-in-law, Peter Karis.She is survived by her children, Richard (Greta), Daniel (Christine), Kathleen (John) Holmes, Maggie Karis, and Carrie Moore; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret DuBois. Jeanne will also be missed by her family, extended family and many friends.The family will gather 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, for a Mass at Immaculate Conception in Willoughby. The burial will be private.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 18, 2019