Jeanne Seitz, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Stocker and the late Herman Seitz; beloved mother of Donna (the late Philip) Bly, Nancy (Jay) Dickinson, and Janet (Darryl) McElrath; loving Grandma, "Muffin," of the late Keith (Amy) Bly, Stephanie Sulzman, Jennifer Montgomery, Katie Bly, Jon (Margot) Dickinson, Ginny (Warren) Dorn, Hanna (Will) Minor, Kristen (Durham) Jordan, and Evan McElrath; and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Justin, Charlotte, Noah, Lyle, Sophie, Hadley, Morgan, Lucy, Reid, Max, Molly, Nellie, Henry, Lucyanne, and Ella Ruth; step-mother to Kenneth (Carol) Seitz, Nancy Seitz, and Linda Holzheimer (Lenny); and caring step-grandmother to Corey (Val) Holzheimer, Kyle Holzheimer, Leo (Callie) Holzheimer, Karen Seitz, and Kathy Seitz; step-great-grandmother to Raegan Holzheimer; and dear sister of the late Beatrice Saefkow. Jeanne was born in Cleveland, OH, where she spent most of her life before moving to Punta Gorda, FL in 1979. She earned her degree in teaching and taught at Harmon Middle School in Aurora, OH, and Arcadia Elementary School in Arcadia, FL. There will be no services at this time. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Madeira, OH 45243 or online at hswo.org/donate, or to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) at macular.org.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.