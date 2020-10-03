1/1
Jeffery Chenoweth
Jeffery Chenoweth age 64, beloved husband for 43years of Loretta (nee Schley); loving father of Christina Christman (husband Benjamin), Joshua (wife Jaclyn), Rachel, Jeffery (wife Heather), and April; treasured uncle of Bonnie Salomone who held a special place in his heart; devoted grandfather of Christian, Gabriella, Arianna, Samuel, Trenton, Benjamin, Jacob, Graysen, Presley, Jocelyn, and Bradley; cherished son of the late Ronald and Betty (nee Toothman) Chenoweth; dearest brother of Victoria Larkin (husband Michael), Ronald, Kenneth, Valarie, and Rodney; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Veteran.Jeff was born on September 30, 1956 in Cleveland, OH. and passed away on October 1, 2020. A Northeast area resident most of his life, he graduated from Ledgemont High School in 1974 and married his high school sweetheart, Loretta, on October 8, 1977. Upon, graduation from high school, Jeff proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed lifting, playing the guitar, riding his motorcycle, and earned his 2nd Degree Black Belt. Jeff also liked listening to the Beatles, Elvis, and any 70’s music. He was a die-hard Browns fan, but it was his family and grandchildren that gave him the most enjoyment in life. In his last months of life, the one thing that could always make him smile was his grandkids. Jeff relished the days he took his sons golfing and deer hunting, as well as those in the summer that he spent taking the family on camping trips. He was reserved yet funny (always cracking a dad joke), honest, and hardworking. The bravest man who was never afraid to show his tender side. It is for all these things that he will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Jeff to American Cancer Society- Brain Cancer Donation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Celebration of Life Service Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 8091 Plank Road, Thompson, OH 44086. Burial following with Military Honors at Montville. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jeff at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory Of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south of Rt. 6/Chardon Square) Friday 3-7PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.



Published in News-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
