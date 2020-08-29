Funeral Mass for Jeffrey B. Sweeney, 65, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor.
Mr. Sweeney passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence.Born March 29, 1955, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.
Jeffrey was an active member of St. Bede the Venerable Church. He enjoyed reading, loved playing the guitar and being on the computer.
Jeffrey was the beloved husband of 30 years to Katherine A. (nee Schneck) Sweeney; stepfather of Dawn (Mark) Rutkowski, Lori (Dave) Anthony and Lisa (Mark) Fornes; and cherished grandfather of Hannah, Tyler, Taylor, Carly, Emily and Evan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred (nee Parkinson) Sweeney; and siblings, Joseph Sweeney, Jimmy Sweeney and Brother Jack Sweeney (Order of Franciscan).
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
.