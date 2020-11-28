Jeffrey “Jeff” G. Reinhart, age 65, of Burton, unexpectedly died at UH Cleveland Medical Center, on November 17, 2020. Born November 17, 1955 in Greenville, PA to Royce E. and Betty L. (nee: Bankston) Reinhart, he has been a lifelong Geauga County resident. After graduating Chardon High School, he proudly served in the US Marine Corps. Jeff was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed playing golf, liked being out of doors, and was a Cleveland Indians Fan. He loved to cook and enjoyed working in the restaurant business.Jeff is survived by his son, Brandon Reinhart of Frost Proof, FL, his mother, Betty L. Reinhart of Burton, sister, Lynn (Scott) Neill of Chardon, brothers Steve (Amy) Reinhart of Middlefield and Royce (Jessica) Reinhart of Madison. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Jeff leaves his Significant Other, Marie Lee of Burton. He was preceded in death by his father, Royce.Private family services will be available to view through our website, www.burrservice.com
, Family and friends are invited to view the service at that time. Please go to our website, Jeff's obituary, and click on the "Watch Jeff's Memorial Service live" button on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Private family burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH. The family suggests donations to Geauga County Veterans Food Bank or Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd, Novelty, OH 44072.Info
rmation and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com
.