Private services will be held for Jeffrey H. Meyer, 65, of Kirtland Hills.Jeff passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after losing his valiant battle with cancer.Born December 1, 1954 to Jack and Gloria (Ulch) Meyer in East Cleveland, he was a graduate of Mentor High School, class of 1973 and also of Miami University in Oxford, class of 1977.He was employed in sales at Micro-Center in Mayfield Heights for the past 24 years.Jeff was known for his sense of humor as well as his kind and gentle soul. He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and nature which he developed as a Boy Scout and continued as a member of the Sierra Club. He frequently hiked as well as photographed the flora and fauna at the Holden Arboretum and at the Cleveland Zoo. He also enjoyed canoeing, reading, watching movies and working on his computers. Most of all, Jeff loved participating in family gatherings with his nieces and nephews.Survivors are his mother, Gloria (Ulch) Meyer; sisters, Debra (Jack) Blazey and Kimberly (Dana) Ludwig; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Brett) Huss, Jim (Nicole) Blazey, Joshua (Mackenzie) Ludwig and Julia Ludwig and great nephews, Wyatt Huss and Levi Ludwig.He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Meyer and his paternal grandmother, Helen Hilliard Meyer.Final resting place will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109 or the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.Jeff will be deeply missed by his family and friends.


Published in News-Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
