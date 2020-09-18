Jeffrey N. Hughes, age 77 of Willowick, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 16, 2020. He was born May 10, 1943 in Cleveland to the late Clifford and Jacqueline Hughes.Jeffrey is the loving husband of 57 years to Susan G. Hughes (nee Robinson); dearest father of Brian (Judi) Hughes, Lisa (Don) Wharton and Jason (Nicole Maruna) Hughes; beloved grandfather of Adam, Connor and Audrey Hughes, Dylan and Ryan Wharton, Allison, Samantha, Mallory and Luke Hughes, Clara and Johnny Maruna, brother of Bradley (Lenore) Hughes and the late Ronald Hughes and Gregory Hughes; uncle and cousin of many.Jeff graduated from Shaw High School and worked at Picker Xray International for over 28 years. He was a man of many talents; he literally could do anything. Jeff had several hobbies but was most proud of his childhood Lionel train set/village he assembled around the Christmas tree every year and his beautiful vegetable garden. Over the years he made numerous handcrafted gifts for people and if you are one of the lucky ones you may own one of Jeff’s original hand carved name signs that he often gave as a wedding gift. Some may also remember him as the ‘Mummy’ at the Willowick Jaycee’s Haunted House back in the day. He’ll be forever remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Heaven will be a much neater place with him in it and we are sure everything there will be organized and labeled in no time.Due to the current environment, there will be no services rather a celebration of life for immediate family. Donations can be made in Jeffrey’s name to Heartland Hospice, who are angels in their own right. Mailing Address: 4807 Rockside Rd., STE 110, Independence, OH 44131.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral & Cremation Services.To leave condolences visit www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com