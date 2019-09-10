News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
Jeffrey R. Ambrose


1958 - 2019
Jeffrey R. Ambrose Obituary
Jeffrey R. Ambrose, age 61, of Ashtabula, OH, passed away on September 7, 2019. He was born January 12, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Charles and Eleanor Ambrose. Jeff found great joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, woodworking and being a member of the Gray Riders MA. Jeff was a loving companion to Danye Milyaro; a loving father to Jeremy Ambrose (Krista), Christopher Ambrose, Charles B. Ambrose and Erika Duvall (Dustin); and nine grandchildren; a loving brother to Patricia Earl, Deborah Hill (Mike), Robert Ambrose, Susan Hounshell (Anthony), Carol Joyner (Mike) and David Ambrose (Trish); a loving son to Eleanor Ambrose. Jeff is also survived by Danye's children, Eddie, Jesse, Jason, Corey, Alex, Chantalle; and three grandchildren with one expected. Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved father, Charles E. Ambrose. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 14th at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, Ohio 44095 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
