Jeffrey Robert Boyd, 59, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020, at his Mentor home surrounded by his loving family. His death followed a battle of several months with rare disease called CJD. He was known for his quiet respect and kindness to all and had many friends from different walks of life. And despite his many interests, it was always obvious his family was the biggest joy in his life. He will be missed by many. Jeff was born in Marion, Ohio on Nov. 1, 1961, to Jack and Patricia Boyd who predeceased him. He was a high school athlete and outstanding student at Marion Harding High School where he graduated in 1980. He still had close connections with many friends from his hometown, a testament to his commitment to friendships that he held so dear. Jeff attended Bowling Green State University and graduated in 1984 with a degree in computer science. He then began working for Data-Basics, Inc. in Cleveland as a programmer and spent his entire career there while raising his family in Mentor. Jeff was always interested in sports, both as a spectator and participant. He had been to the last 37 Ohio State-Michigan football games and routinely rooted for Cleveland’s teams. He enjoyed running 25 marathons, playing volleyball and most physical activities. So it was appropriate that he met the true love of his life, the former Karen Katona, while playing volleyball. Jeff and Karen married 29 years ago at the Hungarian Reformed Church in Fairport Harbor where the couple continued to be actively involved throughout their marriage. Jeff was such a proud father of his two children: Michael, who received his doctorate in pharmacy, and Rachael, who is serving others as a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. His face would light up whenever he was talking about Karen, Michael or Rachael. They provided Jeff with much joy and love throughout his life, as well as tender, passionate care as he dealt with his illness. Jeff is also survived by his constant canine companion, Sadie. Other survivors mourning his loss include his brother Chris (Melanie); Sister Cathy Judy and her son, Bryan Judy (Andrea); Brother Larry (Bonnie); Sister-in-law Linda (Jim) Sigworth and their daughter, Taylor Sigworth. He was also preceded in death by his loving in-laws, Julie and Les Katona, as well as his brother-in-law, Gary Katona, all of whom joyously welcomed him into their family.Because of the importance of sports in Jeff’s life, he asked that any memorial contributions be made to assist Mentor High School students who may not have the means to afford fees associated with participating in sports. Checks can be sent in Jeff’s memory made out to Mentor Public Schools, and sent to the attention of the Mentor Athletic Department, 6477 Center St., Mentor, OH 44060.A virtual memorial celebration will be held during the afternoon on Nov. 22. Those interested in participating should send an email to boyd323909@aol.com to request a link to the event. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor, Madison, Painesville & Chardon.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
