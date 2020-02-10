|
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Melvin, age 57, beloved husband for 29 years to Mary (nee Azusenis); devoted and loving father to daughters, Jenna (Kyle Sanson), Jaclyn (Lynn Burns), and Rachel; cherished son of Larry and Audeen (nee Davis); treasured brother to Robert (wife Robin); loving son-in-law to Janet and the late Frank Azusenis; dearest brother-in-law of Christine and Paul Paratto and Anne and Dave Delehanty; fond uncle of Dominic and Ashley Paratto and Michael Paratto (Amanda), Patrick and Elizabeth Delehanty (Matt), Alyssa and Chris Galvin, Connor, Nick and Jenna Pearson, and Gwenn; dear nephew and cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in memory of Jeff to Rochester School for the Deaf, 1545 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14621 (www.rsdeaf.org). Jeff graduated from Cambridge Springs High School (PA) in 1981 and from Allegheny College in 1985, where he studied physics and excelled in both football and baseball. He worked in the Gas Turbine Research and Development Lab at Parker Hannifin for 10 years before working at Moen, Inc. as VP of Global Quality for the last 25 years. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person who often put others before himself. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. John of the Cross Parish for many years. Jeff loved sports and helped coach all three of his daughters' basketball teams and travel fastpitch softball teams for many years. He enjoyed grilling and travel with his family. Jeff’s greatest love and center of his life were his wife and three girls. Jeff's family will always remember his selflessness, humility, work ethic, and positive attitude. He was a true gentle spirit and a light in the lives of many. Relatives and friends are requested to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, OH 44143. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Burial will take place at a later date. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jeff at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2020