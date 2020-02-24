|
JEFFREY YERAY 8/27/1962 - 2/26/2015 Five Long Years Without You Although the world keeps turning and the sun comes up each day Life has never been the same since you went away You were such a special person So gentle, good and kind You have left so many memories and thoughts of you behind I only wish there was a way that I could see you one more time To thank you for the joy you brought into this life of mine. Loving and missing you always, Mom and Dad Bean & Family
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020