Jeffry Lee Bowman
Jeffry Lee Bowman, age 74 of Mentor, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of 25 years to Patricia (nee Cummins), former husband of the late Joyce (Oles); cherished father of Brad Bowman (Rachel) and Jill Boyd (Steve); loving stepfather to Matt Williams (Trish), and Melissa Williams; grandfather of Rachael Bowman, Amber Bowman, Kieran McClarren, Colin Boyd, Hannah Boyd, Makayla Williams, Jayden Williams, Sebastian Wall and Tristan Wall. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Bowman. Jeffry was an electrical engineer for Rockwell Automation, and retired after 30 years in 2012. He enjoyed playing basketball, racquetball and chess. He adored playing with his grandkids and he loved music. He was a proud veteran who served in the Air Force. He has been a member of the Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church for the past 25 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, 34201 Eddy Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Parkinson's Foundation.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church
