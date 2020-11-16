1/
JENNI GASSER
Jennie L. Gasser (nee Bevilacqua) passed away peacefully at age 87 on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born in Oliver, PA on January 29, 1933 to the late Leonardo and Martha (nee Williams) Bevilacqua. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.Jennie is survived by her children Terri (Bob Podobnikar) Gasser and Curtis Gasser Jr.; grandchildren Tiffany Daube-Wood, Alyssa (Corey) Avery; great-grandchildren Hunter, Tucker and Turner Wood; sister in laws Marie Gasser and Donna Gasser, and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis R. Gasser, Sr. in 2004, her siblings Harold, Ralph, Lucy, Antoinette, Anthony, Ann, Cecilia, Michael and Nicholas. And her loving in-laws Frank Sr. and Grace Gasser.Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be announced in the Spring of 2021.Burial in Knollwood Cemetery; Funeral arrangements were handled by the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home in Willoughby.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
