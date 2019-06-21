Jennie E. Oravecz (nee Koren), age 95; beloved wife for 67 years of the late Frank; loving mother of Mark (wife Kathy), Frank C. “Bubba”, and Valerie Semperger (Frank Levar), devoted grandmother of Lisa Simpkins (husband Raymond), Todd Oravecz, Dillon Semperger (Brittany Routt), and great-grandmother of Grant and Evelyn; treasured daughter of the late Louis and Mary (nee Dragar) Koren; cherished sister of the late Louis Koren, Mary Spillas, Stephanie Arch, Sophie Miller, Frances Mamrowich, Martin, Edward and Rudolph Koren; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Jennie was born on April 3, 1924 in Homer City, Pennsylvania and passed away on June 19, 2019. She came to Cleveland in 1939, lived in Wickliffe, and then moved to Kirtland in 1994.Jennie attended high school in Homer City and later worked as an executive secretary for Motch and Merryweather. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and watching baseball. Jennie will be remembered most as a dignified, loving, selfless, hardworking, caring woman of integrity who was devoted to her family above all else. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jennie to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland. Burial following at Western Reserve Memorial Garden Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jennie at the Church Monday morning, 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary