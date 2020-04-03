|
|
Jennie Earlene Kerley, 83, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away March 31, 2020. Born Jan. 14, 1937, in Mountain City, Tenn., she had been a resident of Lake County for 45 years. She was the mother of Sonya L. McNeely; grandmother of Fredrick Craig; great-grandmother of Kyle Craig, and Savannah Vance; sister of Linda Linden; aunt of Tom, Leigh Ann, Rob and Scott. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a service may not be in your best health interest. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020