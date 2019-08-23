|
Jennie M. Munz (nee Salupo), age 88, of Euclid, died Aug. 22, 2019 at Heartland of Willoughby. She is the beloved wife of the late Peter; dear mother of Mark and Paul (Cynthia); grandmother of Matthew, Christopher, and Timothy; sister of the late Ross, Mary Cappetto and Sam; aunt and cousin of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 East 260 St., Euclid. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Sunday only from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 24, 2019