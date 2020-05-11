Jennie R. (Marotta) Kristoff, 92, a longtime resident of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020, after her battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia at Brookdale Wickliffe. She was born September 30, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. Loving wife of 71 years to the late Edward J. Kristoff, Sr. (4/6/2020); daughter to the late parents of Nick and Antonia (Andreano) Marotta. Mother to six children, Nick (Dianne), Bruce (Cheryl), Jennifer Barrish (Randy), Anthony (Holly), Diane Greathouse (deceased), Edward Jr. (deceased); and grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennie and her late husband were members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wickliffe. Jennie graduated from John Hay High School and attended many night classes. After she married, she was busy raising six children, extremely active at OLMC with the Altar Rosary Guild in the early years of her marriage. An active member in the VFW Auxiliary Post 3863, American Legion Auxiliary Post 678, and Wickliffe 50+ Social Club volunteering many hours to each of these organizations. She will be remembered for her love of dancing with her husband, traveling, singing in the church choir, playing guitar along with teaching locally for many years. The VA Veterans of Cleveland appreciated her love of knitting and the many lap blankets she donated throughout the years. Her love of gardening showed through her abundance of roses in her garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jennie R. Kristoff: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110, www.hospicewr.org. Cremation by David C. Brickman Funeral Services. The family will have a Mass/celebration of life service in combination with her late husband, Edward when it is safe to gather together.
Published in News-Herald from May 11 to May 17, 2020.