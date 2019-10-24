|
Jennifer A. (Crockett) Selan, age 48, of Painesville Twp., passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center, Concord, OH. She was born February 3, 1971 in Mayfield Heights, OH.Jennifer was a Realtor for the Crockett Team of Howard Hanna. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Supply Chain from John Carroll University. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cheering on all of the win-challenged Cleveland sports teams. But, her greatest love was spending time with and supporting her three wonderful children.Jennifer is survived by her husband of 18 years, Christopher J. Selan; children: Sarah, Emily and Benjamin Selan; mother, Mary Beth Crockett; siblings: Meghan (Mike) Putre, Matthew (Heather) Crockett, Adam (Cortney) Crockett and Kevin (Amanda) Crockett, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Preceding Jennifer in death is her father, Dennis D. Crockett.The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral mass in honor of Jennifer’s life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.)Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.The family requests contributions may be made in Jennifer’s memory to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019