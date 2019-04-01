|
|
Jennifer J. Belt, age 46, lost her battle with cancer on March 29, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House with family around her. She was born February 6, 1973, in Euclid, to Karen and Dorsey Belt. She is survived by her mother, Karen; children, Brieanna Belt and Sean Hipps; sisters, Pam (Dave) Zimmerman and Cheryl (Tom) Paynter; her granddaughter, Mya Markley; and her many nephews and niece, her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Dorsey; and her grandparents. Funeral Services will be held April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., in Mentor. A private burial will be at a later date. Family will greet friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bede Church.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019