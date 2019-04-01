|
|
Jennifer "Robin" Joan Hoenigman, 63 years, of Concord Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center.
She was born on Tuesday, April 12, 1955, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Reinhart and Helen (Hogan) Rahz.
Robin was a lifelong Concord Twp. resident and a graduate of Riverside High School and the Cleveland Institute of Dental and Medical Assistants.
Survivors include her sister, Rene Paramore; her twin brother, Christian Rahz; and niece, Holly Paramore.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her husband, John Hoenigman; nephew, Aaron Paramore; and her good friend, Richard Hanslick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville.
To offer a condolence, visit:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019