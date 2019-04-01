Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Hoenigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Joan "Robin" Hoenigman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer Joan "Robin" Hoenigman Obituary
Jennifer "Robin" Joan Hoenigman, 63 years, of Concord Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center.
She was born on Tuesday, April 12, 1955, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Reinhart and Helen (Hogan) Rahz.
Robin was a lifelong Concord Twp. resident and a graduate of Riverside High School and the Cleveland Institute of Dental and Medical Assistants.
Survivors include her sister, Rene Paramore; her twin brother, Christian Rahz; and niece, Holly Paramore.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her husband, John Hoenigman; nephew, Aaron Paramore; and her good friend, Richard Hanslick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville.
To offer a condolence, visit:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now