Jennifer L. Miller (nee DeLooze) age 44, beloved wife for 15 years of Brandon; loving mother of Samantha and Ava; cherished daughter of Kathryn Blewett (nee Palermo) (husband Gordon, deceased) and the late Kenneth DeLooze (wife Jeanne); devoted daughter-in-law of Russell and Carole Miller; dearest sister of Dawn Riebe (husband Michael); treasured sister-in-law of Darik and Robin Miller; loving aunt of Emma and Evan Riebe, Caden, Camden, Avery and Corbin Miller; dear niece, cousin and friend of many.Jennifer was born on March 19, 1976 in Cleveland and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 17, 2020. She was a resident of Solon for 15 years, formerly of Willoughby. Jennifer graduated from Lake Catholic High School in 1994 and received her bachelor’s degree from University of Dayton in 1998. She worked as a CPA for HW & Company. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and grew up in St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church. Jennifer was a member of Solon PTA and was a teacher assistant in Solon schools. She loved playing cards especially Euchre. An avid sports fan, Jennifer loved golf, Michigan football, the Browns, Indians and Cavs. Jennifer loved traveling to beaches, Islands, and cruises. She loved to dance and will be remembered most as very social, kind, considerate and genuine woman who was a great friend. Jennifer was a great listener, loved to laugh and was always the last person at a party. She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jennifer to Susan G. Komen (www.komen.org/donate
). Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 23, 2020 at (time later) at St. Rita Catholic Church 32820 Baldwin Rd, Solon, OH 44139. Burial following. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jennifer at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Wednesday 4-8 PM. (Masks optional, and social distancing will be observed.) Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
.