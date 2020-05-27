Services for Jennings E. Shifflett, 92, of Wickliffe, will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church, 34201 Eddy Road, Willoughby Hills. The Rev. Max R.T. Beery will officiate at the service.Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required if you attend the service.Mr. Shifflett passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home in Wickliffe.Born September 18, 1927 in Quinwood, WV, he has lived in Wickliffe for more than 60 years.He was a United States Army veteran and an active member of Willoughby Hills United Methodist Church. He loved anything and everything with wheels, new or old, except his walker.Mr. Shifflett was a machinist by trade, and retired from Skrl Tool and Die in 1995, and then worked at Manakiki Country Club in Willoughby Hills for 13 years.Survivors are his sons, Jeffrey (Holly) Shifflett and David Shifflett; grandson, Andrew Shifflett and sister, Veneda Deitrick. He also leaves his companion, Lois Durda. He loved spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded by his wife, Louise (Jones) Shifflett on June 19, 1996. His parents, Ernest and Ollie (Nutter) Shifflett and brothers, Virgil, Verle and Oakie.Private family interment will be Knollwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.