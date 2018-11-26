|
|
Funeral services for Jerome D. “Dean” Haire, 82, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), Mentor.
Mr. Haire passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born May 4, 1936, in Greeneville, Tenn., he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 49 years.
Dean was a member of the Moose Lodge International and Painesville Moose Lodge 490. He enjoyed camping and his CB handle was "Dino."
Mr. Haire retired from Lubrizol after 15 years of service and had also worked at Federal Gear in Cleveland for more than 20 years.
Dean was the beloved husband of Shirley G. (nee Baughman) Haire; loving father of Deborah A. (Mark) Huss; stepfather of Debra L. (Marty) Mazie, Linda S. Murray and Cheryl A. (Frank) Diaz; cherished grandfather of James, Marty, Ricky, Jeffrey, Megan, Michael, Adam, Nichole, Phillip, Frank and Adriana; great-grandfather of nine; brother of Charles (Vernie) Haire, Betty Tunnel (Mickey Cox), Dennis (Judy) Haire, Jewell (Larry) Ayers and Marilyn Britton; brother in-law of Jerry Woods; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, James G. Murray; parents, Mason and Vesta (nee Lawing) Haire; and siblings, Eugene Haire and Unavee Woods.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on Nov. 25, 2018