|
|
Jerome F. Pekarek, age 65, died Nov. 8, 2019. He is the beloved son of the late Clarence and Mary; dear brother of Charles (Margaret), Lawrence (deceased), Catherine Gudaitis (Gary); beloved uncle and great uncle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 19951 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019