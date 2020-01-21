|
|
Services for Jerome J. Karovich, 79, of Madison, will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Ian R. Lynch of Old South Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, prior to service at the funeral home. Mr. Karovich passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born August 13, 1940 in Cleveland, he had lived in Lake County since 1977. He was a plasterer / drywall finisher by trade and a member of the Cleveland Painters’ Union, Local 707. He worked more than 40 years, retiring in 2001. He was also the owner of the former Keltone Interiors, Inc. during the 1980’s. He was a jack-of-all-trades and built an addition on his home by himself and also helped work on other family member’s homes. He will be best remembered for his sense of humor, story-telling and his jokes. Survivors are his children, Anthony (Kellie) Karovich of Willowick and Kelley Karovich-Sciarrino of Willoughby Hills; grandchildren, Van and Kolt Karovich and Stephen and Katie Sciarrino. He was Uncle Jerry to his dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Marie (Hanzlik) Karovich; and his sisters, Lucille O’Malley, Patricia Ollie and Marlene Armbrust; and his nephew, Dr. Patrick J. O’Malley. Private family burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020