Funeral mass for Jerome J. Pillar, age 87 of Mentor, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Friends will be received Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Jerome was born on January 10, 1933 in Cleveland to the late Bernard Tautkins and Adele Tautkins (nee Schlikie) and passed away on November 4, 2020. He was raised by his mother, grandmother and aunt. Jerry was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Jerry had a medical degree and worked in Korean hospitals. He had a musical talent since the early age of 12 and played all types of keyboards. He played for Generals in Korea, Top of the Town-Playhouse Square, Aqua Marine, hospitals, country clubs, old age homes, and piano bars, he played with the group Gigolos and was a teacher and composer. Jerome was the beloved companion of 31 years and childhood friend to Gail R. Edgar-Barth and best friend to Ray Tomko.