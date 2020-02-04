|
|
Services for Jerry D. Mitchell, 75, of Willoughby, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Mr. Mitchell passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Geneva. Born May 22, 1944 in Charleston, WV, he has lived in Willoughby for the past 51 years. He enjoyed participating in the Downtown Willoughby Cruise-in, re-building classic cars and fishing. Mr. Mitchell was employed as a parts manager for the former Glasscock Chevrolet Dealership and later the Sims family dealerships. He also served several years as a part-time Willoughby Police Officer in the 1970’s. Survivors are his children, Edith V. (Doug) Moyer of Eastlake, Jerry D. Mitchell II of Willoughby and Eric D. (Elizabeth) Mitchell of Eastlake; grandchildren, Stewart A. Moyer, Amanda M. Moyer (fiancé, Rod Hynd), Zachary S. Mitchell and Ava M. Mitchell; and great-granddaughter, Alexis L. Moyer; sisters, Linda Welder and Shelba Pritchard. He also leaves his special friend, Secerine Tinch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Frieda F. Mitchell, on November 10, 2010. His parents, Willis and Edith (Bell) Mitchell and siblings, Danny and Harold Mitchell and Dolores Kirk, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens following the service on Friday.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020