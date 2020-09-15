Funeral services for Jerry L. Meyers, 73, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Jerry passed away September 14, 2020. He was born June 20, 1947, in Painesville.Jerry was a supervisor at General Motors, retiring in 1999 after 35 years of service. He was an U.S. Navy Veteran.Survivors include his wife, Cheri L. (Ypma) Meyers of 24 years; children, Kerri Kish and Keith (Amber) Kish; and grandchildren, Natalie and Christian Kish.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Meyers; and a brother, Johnnie Meyers.