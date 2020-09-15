1/1
Jerry L. Meyers
1947 - 2020
Funeral services for Jerry L. Meyers, 73, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.

Family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.

Jerry passed away September 14, 2020. He was born June 20, 1947, in Painesville.

Jerry was a supervisor at General Motors, retiring in 1999 after 35 years of service. He was an U.S. Navy Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Cheri L. (Ypma) Meyers of 24 years; children, Kerri Kish and Keith (Amber) Kish; and grandchildren, Natalie and Christian Kish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Meyers; and a brother, Johnnie Meyers.

www.davisbabcock.com.

Published in www.News-Herald.com from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
