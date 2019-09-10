Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Jerry P. Sharkus

Jerry P. Sharkus Obituary
Jerry Paul Sharkus, 74 of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away September 5, 2019 at Grand River Health and Rehab Center. He was born July 7, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jerry was a Counselor and Psychologist with Neighboring Mental Health in Mentor. He also had served on the Board of Neighboring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1963 to 1967. Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Online condolences and directions available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
