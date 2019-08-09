|
|
Jerry Harwood was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Dorothy M. Lowe and Eugene M. Harwood on April 30, 1939, the second oldest of five children. He resided in Oxnard, California, most recently in Oxnard Shores. He recently celebrated his 80th birthday with many of his longtime friends. Having suffered from the auto immune condition Sarcoidosis for the past three years, he succumbed to a massive stroke at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California on July 27, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen; his children, Douglas Harwood (Shelley), of Pemberton, British Columbia, Wendy Mitchell, of Thornton, Colorado, Heidi Zak (Edward), of Ojai, California, and Kevin Harwood (Melissa), of Seattle, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister, Gail (Frank) Kutch; and brothers, Michael (Betty) Harwood, James (Suzanne) Harwood, and Gene (Susan) Harwood. Jerry’s cremated remains will be scattered in the outdoor places he most loved. Please direct condolences to [email protected]
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019