Jesse Ehredt Sr, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.Jesse was born February 7, 1955, in Altoona, Pa. to Charles and Angeline Ehredt. He was a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School and Penn State University. He received his masters at Mount Aloysius in Industrial Relations. His 40 year employment included Raystown Lake, Altoona Hospital, Clearfield Hospital, Mount Aloysius Jr. College, New Pig Corporation, Enpac, Interpak, Ultratech, and UPMC Hospital.Jesse met his wife, Joan, when he was 16. He married her in 1976 and had two children, Jesse Jr. and Jennifer. They raised their family in both Altoona and Painesville, Ohio. Jesse was a hard-working father and devoted husband. He had a strong moral center and code of ethics, whose sense of humor always brought a laugh to the room. His priorities were his family and the church. He was an avid film watcher, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed history. He found deep fulfillment as a member of Divine Word Catholic Church in Kirtland, Ohio. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and taking them for Jeep rides. But above all else, he loved his wife with all his heart. She was his center and the love of his life.Survived by his wife of 43 years, Joan Ehredt and their children, Jesse Ehredt Jr. and his wife Theresa in Los Angeles, Calif., Jennifer Van Huss and her husband Shawn in Mentor, Ohio. And his four grandchildren, Austin, Audrianna, John and Alexander. He is also survived by his parents, Charles and Angeline Ehredt in Altoona, Pa.; his siblings Darlene Davidson, Charles Ehredt, Daniel Ehredt, Nica Sutch, and Eugene Ehredt; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.A memorial will be held in Jesse’s honor at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland, Ohio 44094, on Monday, August 5th, 2019. Gathering services will be at 10 am, followed by mass at 11 am.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jesse’s honor to Divine Word.
Published in News-Herald on July 26, 2019