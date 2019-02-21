|
Jessica Nicole Knautz, age 28, passed away tragically due to a car accident on February 17, 2019.
Preceded in death by her father, Joseph Paul Knautz IV; grandfather, Joseph Paul Knautz III; grandmother, Josephine Knautz; and her Papa Carroll Sizemore.Loving daughter of Kim; sister to Joseph V, Shelby, Hayley, and Connor; niece of Aunt Becky; granddaughter of Carolyn Sizemore; and many nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish her memory.
Jessica enjoyed life though her many activities and interests as an avid barrel racer, drag racer at Thompson Raceway, enjoyed truck and tractor pulls, she trained horses, volunteered as a coach in various sports, and she loved her diesel trucks.
Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, February 24, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gattozziandson.com. Interment Munn Cemetery on Monday, February 25th. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. for the procession.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessica Knautz Memorial Fund through any of the local Middlefield Bank locations.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019