Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Knautz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Nicole Knautz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessica Nicole Knautz Obituary
Jessica Nicole Knautz, age 28, passed away tragically due to a car accident on February 17, 2019.
Preceded in death by her father, Joseph Paul Knautz IV; grandfather, Joseph Paul Knautz III; grandmother, Josephine Knautz; and her Papa Carroll Sizemore.Loving daughter of Kim; sister to Joseph V, Shelby, Hayley, and Connor; niece of Aunt Becky; granddaughter of Carolyn Sizemore; and many nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish her memory.
Jessica enjoyed life though her many activities and interests as an avid barrel racer, drag racer at Thompson Raceway, enjoyed truck and tractor pulls, she trained horses, volunteered as a coach in various sports, and she loved her diesel trucks.
Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, February 24, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gattozziandson.com. Interment Munn Cemetery on Monday, February 25th. Please meet at the Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. for the procession.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessica Knautz Memorial Fund through any of the local Middlefield Bank locations.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now