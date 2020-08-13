1/
Jewel H. McBride
Jewel H. McBride, age 81, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born October 1, 1938, in Mississippi. Jewel worked for many years for Carlisle’s in Painesville and later CVS. She is survived by her grandsons, Jason (Becky) McBride and Daniel McBride; granddaughter, Sheena Varner; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicole, Olivia, Emma, Joey, and Allison. She was preceded in death by J. H. McBride Sr.; son, J. H. McBride Jr.; and daughter, Judy Elirsic. Private Family Services will be observed. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
