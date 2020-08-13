Jewel H. McBride, age 81, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born October 1, 1938, in Mississippi. Jewel worked for many years for Carlisle’s in Painesville and later CVS. She is survived by her grandsons, Jason (Becky) McBride and Daniel McBride; granddaughter, Sheena Varner; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicole, Olivia, Emma, Joey, and Allison. She was preceded in death by J. H. McBride Sr.; son, J. H. McBride Jr.; and daughter, Judy Elirsic. Private Family Services will be observed. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com