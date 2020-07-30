1/1
Jill E. Ramunno, 58, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home. She was born September 24, 1961, in Cleveland, OH. She was a 1979 graduate of Wickliffe High School. Jill worked as a salesperson at Litehouse Pools in Wickliffe, OH. She enjoyed arts and crafts, music, and visiting the beach. Survivors are her father, James Ramunno; brother, Thomas (Diane) Ramunno; uncle, James (Laura) Thomas; and her dogs, Punkin and Prince. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rochelle Ramunno. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


