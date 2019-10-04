|
Jim Chapman, 84, of Monroe, NC, formerly of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Flo, who passed away March 26, 2018, just a few months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his three children, Rick (Michele), of Monroe, NC, Steve (Jill),of Chapin, SC, and Cindy (Dale) Pierce, of Eastlake, OH. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Mollie), of Monroe, OH, and John, of Seattle, WA; as well as his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jim was born on September 19, 1935 in Marion, OH to the late Greer and Pauline Chapman of Marion. After serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, he graduated from Ohio University (bachelor’s) and the University of Cincinnati (master’s) in education. Jim was a teacher and head football coach in Ohio and Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years. Highlights of his career included an overall record of 101-35-6 at Willoughby South and a 9-0 season at Case Western Reserve University. He was honored with an induction in to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010. Jim and Flo spent most of their retirement years playing golf and socializing at their Spanish Wells Country Club residence in Bonita Springs. Jim and Flo will be laid to rest together in a private ceremony at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Jim and Flo will be remembered with a joint “Celebration of Life” event to be held Saturday, November 2 at the Firehouse Grille & Pub in Willoughby Hills. Details of the event can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-and-flo-chapman-celebration-of-life-tickets-74584569455. If you plan to attend, please purchase a “free” ticket on the website. Please, no flowers. Memorial gifts in honor of either Jim or Flo (or both) may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019