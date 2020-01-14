|
Jim Krause, age 83, beloved husband for 41 years of Terry (nee Ulepic); loving father of Jeff (wife Laura); cherished son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (nee Balogh); dearest brother of the late Doris Finch; dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle of many. Survived by his K-9 companion, Ruby. U.S. Army Veteran. Jim was born on December 20, 1936 in Cleveland and passed away on January 11, 2020. He was a resident of Euclid for 42 years, formerly of Cleveland. Jim graduated from the first graduating class at St. Joseph High School in 1954. He retired in 1991 from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. Jim was a member of St. Noel Catholic Church where he was an usher, Eucharistic minister, and part of the Stevens Ministry. Jim was an avid tennis player and a scratch golfer. He loved eating, traveling and listening to polkas. Jim will be remembered most as a likeable, honorable, giving, generous and thoughtful man. He was kind, easygoing and a supreme gentleman. Jim will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jim to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or InMotion 4829 Galaxy Pkwy, Ste. M, Cleveland, OH 44128. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Noel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Military Honors following. Private burial will take place at a later date at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jim at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020