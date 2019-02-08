|
Jim Michals, age 66. Beloved husband of 25 years to Donna Michals (nee Gross). Dearest father of Maggie, Jack, and Danny Michals. Loving brother of Tom Michals (Linda). Dear son-in-law of Richard and Margaret Gross. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.Jim was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School and Ohio Wesleyan University, where he played football at both schools. He was inducted into the Cathedral Latin Hall of Fame.Jim was a longtime teacher at St. Ignatius High School and coached at various high schools and colleges in the area.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Jim to St. Ignatius High School, 1911 West 30th, Cleveland, OH 44113.Funeral Mass Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church (please meet at church). Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard), Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019