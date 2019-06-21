Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Jimmie D. Lester


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie D. Lester, age 83, of Huntsburg, passed away June 20, 2019, surrounded by family at the UH Geauga Medical Center. Born August 22, 1935, to William Bertie and Alma Pearl (nee: Hatfield) Lester, in Hanover, WV. Jimmie came to Ohio when he was 17. On September 5, 1971, he met his wife, Roseman H. (nee: Sohl) Lester, and November 13, 1974, they were married. In Jimmie’s free time, you could find him outside mowing the yard, enjoying nature, fishing, but most importantly, spending time with his family, especially the light of his life, Kennedy. Survivors include his wife of almost 45 years; children, Kimberly R. (Joseph DiCorpo) Lester, of Chardon, and Donald Lester of Rock Cave, WV; grandchildren, Kennedy R. Lester, Eric Lester and Devin Bonewitz; siblings, Curtis “Sammy” Lester of Baileysville, WV, Roger (Sharon) Lester, of Coal Mountain, WV, Donna (David) Thompson of Hanover, WV and Lynn Justice of Hanover, WV; friends thought of as sons, William Loparo andDavid Praznovsky; special nieces and nephews, Tara Satyshur, Tiffanie Giganti, and Joseph Sohl-O’Donnell; along with many other loved nieces and nephews. Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Edgar and Roseman Sohl; siblings, Willis, Franklin, Pauline, Hazel, Monroe, Harold, Marshall, Dale, Ricky, Charlotte, Imogene, Alice, Bob, Lucille, Wanda Lee, and Sue; and sister-in-law, Kathryn O’Donnell. Visitation will be held at the Burr Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., following the visitation, and the family encourages you to stay for shared memories and fellowship. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019
