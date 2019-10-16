|
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jo Ann (nee Curtis) Dulc on October 14, 2019. Born on March 30, 1925, to Joseph Curtis and Sophia (nee Nirka) Curtis in McKees Rocks, PA. Jo Ann moved with her family to the Cleveland area in her youth. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dulc. She is mother to James (Chanda) Dulc of Mt. Pleasant, SC and the late Gary Dulc; and is also survived by her grandchildren, Julia Dulc of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Joseph Dulc of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Jo Ann is survived by her sister, Helen (Curtis) Joca and Thomas Curtis. She is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Curtis and William Curtis. Jo Ann was a longtime employee of Lakeland Community College until her retirement in 1986. A longtime resident of Wickliffe, OH, Jo Ann resided at Governor’s Village in Mayfield Village, OH for several years prior to her death. Graveside Services will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd. in Chardon Twp. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Please meet at the front entrance). Contributions are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 8522 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 17, 2019