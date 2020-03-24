|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jo Ann Topoly, announces her passing after she fought the good fight with cancer on March 23, 2020. She was 73, born in Euclid, on July 30, 1947, to the late Edward and Loretta Pannetta.Jo Ann worked at General Electric for many years. After her retirement she was involved in various activities in her Catholic faith and community. She also co-hosted a radio show – God’s Saving Word.Jo Ann was a proud and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many.She was a devoted wife to her husband Joe Topoly. Loving mother to Brent Krakau (Stephanie), Renee Borowski (Brian), and Scott Krakau. Proud and loving grandmother of Anna, Alexis, Lauren, and Mason. Step-Mother to Steve, Mike (Nikki), Carol (Tony), Ann (Tom), John (Andrea), Laura (James) and 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.She was the walking miracle and will be dearly missed beyond measure by her family, friends, and all the people she met fulfilling God’s mission.The family will have a private burial but a memorial celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Catholic church in her honor.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 25, 2020