Joan C. Schmitt, age 84, of Willowick, OH died peacefully October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Joan was a crossing guard for St. Mary Magdalene school in Willowick for 25 years. Joan is survived by her children, Terri (Leslie) Collins, Ralph (Tiffany) and Brad Schmitt; grandchildren Brian (Melinda), Steven, Gregory Collins, Nicholas and Abigail Schmitt; great granddaughter, Willow Collins; and sisters, Irene Scharlau and Jean Weir and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; brother Edward Zakowski; sister Beverly Haslett and parents, Edward and Georgia Zakowski. A private service was held. David C Brickman Funeral Home440-953-0505



