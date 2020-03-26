|
|
Joan C. Starr, 76, of Eastlake, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her grandson’s residence in Wickliffe. Born Feb. 23, 1944, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 51 years. Joan loved being with her family and grandkids. She was the former wife of Ray Starr; loving mother of Shelley A. (Anthony) Tribuzzo, Jeffrey A. Starr, Andrea L. Waite and Raymond M. Starr; cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Cala), Charles, Michael, Alexandria, Miranda, Brianna, Nicolette and Samantha (Mario); great-grandmother of Gianni, Kajetan, Scarlett, Braylon, Lilly, and Jameson; sister of Margaret Stipich; and special nanny to Dillon, Owen and Emma. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Josephine (nee Telban) Zerull. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Life service for Joan will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020