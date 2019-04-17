|
|
Funeral Services for Joan Christine Vlasak, 88, will be 12:00 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Ravenna Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at the church.Mrs. Vlasak was born January 24, 1931 in Kinsman, Ohio, to John O. and Jennie Lintela. She went home to be with the Lord April 17, 2019, at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.Joan was a homemaker and lived in Concord Township. She was greatly loved by her family and many friends. She had a kind and giving heart. Joan prayed daily for her family and she will be dearly missed.Joan is survived by her three children, Christine (Mike) Taday, Darlene (Brian) Medcalf, and Nadine (Jim) Visti; three grandchildren, Heather, Holly and Angela; two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Vlasak in 2013; her parents; and 13 siblings.Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Concord Alliance Church.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019