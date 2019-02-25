|
Joan Eileen (nee: Martin) Wantz, affectionately known to all as Jay, age 84, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019.She was born June 28, 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Emmanuel and Mary (nee: McGuire) Martin.Moving to Ohio, she married Robert R. Wantz on June 25, 1955 after graduating from nursing school in South Hampton, N.Y. Together, they had six children.Over the years, Jay devoted her time to her nursing career, her jobs at Heather Hill Nursing Home and Grand Pointe Health Care Community, as head of Quality Improvement Coordinator, and to fundraising for the .Her interests included traveling, owning and operating Vanity Square uptown Chardon, gardening, crocheting, and cooking.She is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Lisa” (Jim) Osborne, Daniel (Marybeth) Martin Wantz, John Bradford Wantz, James Frederick (Amy) Wantz, and Rachel (Shawn) Turschak. She is loved and survived by her 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and will be sadly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert R. Wantz II; and sister, Carol Veronica Martin Sheiness.The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Hambden Congregational Church, 13840 GAR Highway, Chardon, Ohio 44024. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m.Information and condolences on-line at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019