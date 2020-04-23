|
|
Joan Elaine Harris exercised her right to die with dignity on April 21, 2020. Her children, Linda Winter, Pamela Hess, and Jim Pintchuk followed her wishes for cremation, as did her husband of 26 years, Herbert Grossman when he died on August 12, 2005.Joan entered the workforce immediately upon graduation from Cleveland Heights High School in 1948 and worked at many different jobs during the years her children were young. She was determined to always work in an academic environment and began her university career at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri in 1959, eventually making her career in academic administration at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She retired, after 25 years as Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs, in 1992.In her retirement, she and Herb chose to live in Tucson, AZ, where she enthusiastically devoted much volunteer effort to the SAGE Society of the University of Arizona (later renamed OLLI), a senior - learning - in- retirement organization. Joan served on the Board of Directors and as an officer, but her greatest pleasure came from organizing and moderating study groups on a wide range of topics she found of interest, including intentional communities, Latino migration, Mexican folk art, the American health system, the history of Wall Street, the history of food, and food safety. She also enjoyed organizing hiking trips for her friends, as well as group travel, to places including Oaxaca, Mexico and the Panama Canal.Later in life she enjoyed a close relationship with her partner Robert Chapman of Center Hall, PA. They especially enjoyed returning to Tucson, AZ and travel in Europe.Joan was the third child of Philip Harris and Celia Svoboda Harris, born on December 15, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the last surviving child of their four children, Arline Duffy, Marjorie Albert, and James Harris. Joan had three children from her marriage to Bill Pintchuk: Linda (née Whillock, née Pintchuk) Winter of San Francisco, CA, Pamela (née Pintchuk) (Curtis) Hess of Chardon, OH and Norton "Jim" (Christine) Pintchuk of Middlefield, OH. She is also survived by her second husband's son, Robert (Winifred) Grossman of Mentor, OH. Joan also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Asa (Coralie) Whillock of San Francisco, CA, Bram (Ashley) Whillock of Squamish, BC, Roger (Christina) Pintchuk of Middlefield, OH, and Kelly (née Pintchuk) (Christopher) Gardner of N. Kingsville, OH; her step-grandchildren: Stephanie Grossman and Valerie Grossman of Cleveland, OH and her dear great grandchildren: Orion Whillock, Ryder Whillock, Scarlett Pintchuk and Evelyn Gardner.Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.A gathering of friends and family, to celebrate Joan's life, will be held at a time and place to be announced later. Donations in her memory can be made to Compassion and Choices at www.compassionandchoices.org where she served as the Northeastern Ohio coordinator for that organization.Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020