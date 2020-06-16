Joan Ellen Straniero
1930 - 2020
Joan Ellen Straniero, age 89, of Chardon, OH, fell asleep in death on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Mapleview County Villa in Chardon.Joan was born to Robert D. and Zella (nee: Gazelle Sabo) Anderson on July 11, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a resident of Chardon for 58 years and an active member of the Chardon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses with whom she devoted her time to sharing the Bible’s promise for the future with others (Psalm 37: 10,11; Revelation 21: 3,4).Joan was the loving and devoted wife of her husband Sam for 71 years. Sam preceded her in death on September 21, 2019. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is survived by her sons: John (Kathy) Straniero and Sam (Janet-deceased) Straniero; daughters: Sara (Jerry) Lines and Becky (Rob) Gilkey; grandchildren: Jonathan (Kathryn) Straniero, Wendy (Zach) Haines, Brett (Sandra) Bolan, Jeff (Lauren) Bolan, Jocelyn (Dan) Emerson, Cheyenne (Roger) Dennison, Robby (Hannah) Gilkey; great-grandchildren: Shaelyn and Delaney Emerson, Mason Bolan; sisters-in-law: Nancy Straniero, Marjorie Straniero and Joan Estelle Straniero; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.A private family burial will be held at a later date.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
