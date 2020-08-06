1/1
Joan M. (Rossi) DiFiore
After a long-fought battle with strokes and decreasing health, Joan passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Joseph; four children, Donna (Jim Jenkins) Pfeil, Benjamin (Anita), Pam (Patrick) Shank, and Joe (Robin). Joan was born on April 29, 1931, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Joseph and Anna Rossi. Joan grew up in a large Italian family and taught all her children and grandchildren to bake and cook. She was an excellent cook, always ensuring that we had plenty of homemade pasta and delicious baked goods. She proudly worked as a bookkeeper at Lake County Probate Court. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She also enjoyed playing bingo and watching the Cleveland Indians. Joan and Joe would have been married for 70 years on September 9. Joan (GG) will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Robert (April) Pfeil, Will (Melissa) Pfeil, Meghan (Janusz) Fido, Erin (Raymond) Martell, Adam (Kyra) Shank, Danielle (Dan) Beachler, Stephanie (Tony) Sagaria, and Cheri (Brian) Csniak; and her 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Bella. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna; brother, Dominic; sisters, Gloria Jarold and Rosemarie Kerver. A Celebration of Life Mass for Joan DiFiore (nee Rossi) will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Canine Lifeline, P.O. Box 25742, Garfield Hts., OH 44125 or American Heart Association, 1375 East 9th Street, Suite 600, Cleveland, OH 44114. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
